It's that time again!

Time to put up your feet and relax because it's the weekend? LOLZ no, you're a parent, and part of parenting is figure out what to feed your kids every day next week. And that means meal planning.

Well, easy enough, right? LOLZ NO, get out of here! No, seriously, get out, Susan. This is not the time to brag about how your brilliant children gobble down their organic, vegan, made-with-love-and-locally-sourced-herbs meals each night, then thank you in the third language they're currently learning just for fun.

For the rest of us, meal planning means negotiating picky eaters, a time crunch, and balancing your desire to feed your children healthy and creative meals with your need to serve dinner before witching hour.

We got you.

Below are six kid-friendly dinner recipes that parents will also enjoy eating, are fairly healthy, and are quick and easy to make.

Happy cooking!

Sunday: Slow-cooker Korean short ribs

These Korean short ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender. Throw them in the slow cooker early in the day, go about your Sunday business, then serve with rice for dinner.

Get the recipe: House of Nash Eats

Monday: Sheet-pan mac and cheese

You cheddar believe it. This recipe from Delish is everything we've ever asked for: kid-friendly, perfect for a weeknight, ready in just 40 minutes, it doesn't dirty a million pots and pans, and it's loaded with gooey cheese.

Get the recipe: Delish

Tuesday: DIY turkey taco bowls

It's Taco Tuesday! It's Turkey Tuesday! It's perfect for picky eaters since everyone can pick and choose their own ingredients! And it's ready in just 30 minutes.

Get the recipe: Baby Foodie

Wednesday: One-pot tandoori quinoa

This tasty Indian dish is gluten-free, vegan, and full of good-for-you ingredients like chickpeas and sweet potatoes. Bonus: it's ready in 40 minutes. Maybe the kids will like it, maybe they won't ... but you will.

Get the recipe: Yup, it's Vegan

Thursday: Cowboy chicken

This recipe is LOADED with tasty ingredients: beans, black-eye peas, tomatoes, corn, bell peppers, cheese ... and that all just goes on top of the chicken! Yes, it will take you just under an hour to make (less if you prep the night before), but ... so tasty. And you can live off the leftovers (hello, burritos!).

Get the recipe: Easy Family Recipes

Friday: Quick and easy calzones

Friday = pizza night. Why not shake things up a bit with these quick and easy calzones? They have all the flavours kids love, and are ready in just 20 minutes.

Get the recipe: Six Sisters' Stuff

