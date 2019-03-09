OTTAWA — An official with the prime minister's office says Justin Trudeau had "emotional" conversations with Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes, but denies her claims the encounters were "hostile" or that Trudeau yelled at her.

Caesar-Chavannes told the Globe and Mail that Trudeau was angry when she told him on Feb. 12 of her plans to announce she was not running in the October federal election.

She alleges he yelled at her in that conversation and that she responded by shouting back at him, and says the prime minister later apologized.

'Absolutely no hostility'

Caesar-Chavannes also details another encounter with Trudeau in the House of Commons a week later in which she describes him as acting hostile toward her.

Matt Pascuzzo, a spokesman for the prime minister's office, says while there was no question the conversations in February were emotional, there was "absolutely no hostility" and that Trudeau has deep respect for Caesar-Chavannes.

Speaking at a teachers' conference in Ottawa today, Trudeau said he is rethinking some of the processes of how his office supports cabinet and caucus members and is getting outside advice on how to better deal with "internal disagreements."

