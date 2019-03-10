These Are The Canadians Killed In The Ethiopian Airlines Crash

The identities of the 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff are starting to emerge, as those who knew them begin to share their grief.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of the new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane, which departed from Bole Airport in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi, Kenya.

All 157 passengers and crew died in the crash.

Pius Adesanmi

Facebook A photo of Pius Adesanmi taken from his Facebook profile.

Pius Adesanmi, a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature and the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University, was a "towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship," said Benoit-Antoine Bacon, the school's president and vice-chancellor.

"The Carleton University community is in shock," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered a loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia."

Pauline Rankin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, said Adesanmi's contributions to Carleton were "immeasurable."

"He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students," she said in a statement. "He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton."

Bacon says Adesanmi received The Penguin Prize for African Writing in 2010.

His last post on Facebook was uploaded the day before the crash and shows a picture of Adesanmi holding his passport, captioned with a Bible verse.

Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and Safiya Faisal Ega

An Edmonton mom and her 5-year-old daughter were identified as victims on Sunday, according to CBC News.

Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her daughter Safiya Faisal Ega were on board the plane when it crashed. Odowaa has two other daughters, aged seven and three, who were not on the flight with their mom and sister.

This post will continue to be updated as information about the victims of the crash becomes available. Please check back for updates.

With files from the Canadian Press

