10 Easy And Fun St. Patrick's Day Crafts For Kids

Break out the green glitter!
St. Patrick's Day is nearly here, and if you have small kids in your life, you're probably more likely to partake in festive crafts than you are green beer.
Maybe you even like it better that way.
We rounded up some creative, easy crafts that kids will love (and you'll love helping with). Shamrocks! Rainbows! Leprechauns! And even a slime craft, since kids inexplicably are obsessed with the gooey stuff.
Here are 10 crafts to try this St. Patrick's Day:
1. Green glitter play dough
It's not crafting unless you get glitter all over yourself/house/life.
Learn how to make it: A Mom's Impression
2. Leprechaun handprint
How cute is this handprint?
Learn how to make it: Simple Everyday Mom
3. Cereal rainbow craft
Bring on the Froot Loops. And toddlers love sorting, so this craft is two activities in one.
Learn how to make it: Growing A Jeweled Rose
4. Leprechaun lookers
Perfect for checking if you snagged any leprechauns in your leprechaun traps.
Learn how to make it: Love Your Littles
5. Pot o' gold slime
Fact: kids love slime.
Learn how to make it: Momdot
6. Leprechaun hat
Bonus: this cute craft doubles as a decoration
Learn how to make it: Fireflies and Mudpies
7. LepreCuties
OMG, we need this. Also, kids love looking at themselves, so they will be very into this.
Learn how to make it: All Free Kid's Crafts
8. Mosaic paper shamrocks
This is a great gluing exercise!
Learn how to make it: Happiness is Homemade
9. Rainbow shaker wands
It's a craft and it's a toy!
Learn how to make it: Happy Mothering
10. Shamrock thumbprint craft
This is so sweet. And kids will love dabbing away at it.
Learn how to make it: A Dab Of Glue Will Do
