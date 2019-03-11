10 Easy And Fun St. Patrick's Day Crafts For Kids

Break out the green glitter!

St. Patrick's Day is nearly here, and if you have small kids in your life, you're probably more likely to partake in festive crafts than you are green beer.

Maybe you even like it better that way.

We rounded up some creative, easy crafts that kids will love (and you'll love helping with). Shamrocks! Rainbows! Leprechauns! And even a slime craft, since kids inexplicably are obsessed with the gooey stuff.

Here are 10 crafts to try this St. Patrick's Day:

1. Green glitter play dough

Pinterest

It's not crafting unless you get glitter all over yourself/house/life.

Learn how to make it: A Mom's Impression

2. Leprechaun handprint

Pinterest

How cute is this handprint?

Learn how to make it: Simple Everyday Mom

WATCH: Make shamrock shakes at home! Story continues below.

3. Cereal rainbow craft

Pinterest

Bring on the Froot Loops. And toddlers love sorting, so this craft is two activities in one.

Learn how to make it: Growing A Jeweled Rose

4. Leprechaun lookers

Pinterest

Perfect for checking if you snagged any leprechauns in your leprechaun traps.

Learn how to make it: Love Your Littles

5. Pot o' gold slime

Pinterest

Fact: kids love slime.

Learn how to make it: Momdot

6. Leprechaun hat

Pinterest

Bonus: this cute craft doubles as a decoration

Learn how to make it: Fireflies and Mudpies

7. LepreCuties

Pinterest

OMG, we need this. Also, kids love looking at themselves, so they will be very into this.

Learn how to make it: All Free Kid's Crafts

8. Mosaic paper shamrocks

Pinterest

This is a great gluing exercise!

Learn how to make it: Happiness is Homemade

9. Rainbow shaker wands

Pinterest

It's a craft and it's a toy!

Learn how to make it: Happy Mothering

10. Shamrock thumbprint craft

Pinterest

This is so sweet. And kids will love dabbing away at it.

Learn how to make it: A Dab Of Glue Will Do

