If you're going to honour the ultimate soul queen, Aretha Franklin, it's only fitting to assemble a bevy of musical royals and divas to do it right.

Enter Canada's homegrown diva supreme Céline Dion, who displayed her powerhouse pipes during a tribute that featured fellow Canuck Alessia Cara and fellow queens Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Kelly Clarkson, H.E.R. and more.

Dion, 50, performed a powerful rendition of the late Franklin's version of "A Change Is Gonna Come" during "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul" on March 10 as images from the Civil Rights Movement played in the background.

Dion brought the house down as she belted out Franklin's cover of Sam Cooke's original hit. The songstress's resounding vocals were as on point as her look: perfectly stunning in a black and yellow pleated dress with a cinched belt.

She prompted a standing O and rightfully so. We'll just assume it was both for her expansive vocal range and her poise and style on stage. We surrender, Céline.

Randy Shropshire via Getty Images Celine Dion kills it at "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" tribute.

And not one, but two Canadians made this country proud while honouring the legend of soul music. Brampton, Ont.-born Alessia Cara got to perform one of her favourite Franklin hits: "Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)."

And the night closed with a performance featuring Cara, Fantasia, Brandi Carlile and Andra Day who performed one of Franklin greatest hits, the widely celebrated female anthem, "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." A fitting tribute two days after International Women's Day.

Alicia Keys, fresh off of her stellar performance as host of the Grammys, and SZA also wowed the audience with a medley that included Franklin's famed tunes "Spirit in the Dark," "Day Dreaming," and "You're All I Need to Get By."

The all-star tribute comes nearly seven months after Franklin died at her home in Detroit, MI., on Aug. 18, from pancreatic cancer, at the age of 76.