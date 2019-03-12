SINGAPORE — A growing number of airlines around the world have grounded their Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people on Sunday, five months after a similar Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean, killing 189.

Canada is not among them. Both Air Canada and WestJet have said they have full confidence in their 737 MAX fleets and will continue flying them. Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Monday he would board a 737 MAX "without hesitation."

Here is a list of airlines and countries that have grounded the aircraft so far.

United Kingdom

British regulators have grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority says in a statement Tuesday that though it had been monitoring the situation, it had as a precautionary measure "issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.''

Some five 737 Max aircraft are registered and operational in the United Kingdom, while a sixth had planned to commence operations later this week.

Australia

Australia has announced a temporary ban on flights by Boeing 737 Max aircraft, although none of its airlines currently operate them. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said Tuesday that the ban will affect two foreign airlines — SilkAir and Fiji Airways — that use them for flights to Australia.

The authority said Singapore's SilkAir has already grounded its 737 Max jets, and that it is working with regulators there and in Fiji to minimize disruptions. It said that Fiji Airways has two 737 Max 8 jets in its fleet. The airline had hoped to continue flying the jets to Pacific destinations.

Brazil

Brazil's Gol Airlines has suspended the use of 121 Max 8 jets. The airline said it is following the investigation of the Max 8 closely and hopes to return the aircraft to use as soon as possible.

STR via Getty Images Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from Shanghai Airlines parked at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, March 11.

China

China has 96 Max 8 jets in service, belonging to carriers such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. The civilian aviation authority directed the planes to be grounded indefinitely on Monday. It said the order was "taken in line with the management principle of zero tolerance for security risks.'' There were eight Chinese citizens on the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after taking off on Sunday.

Ethiopia

A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines says it will ground its remaining four Max 8 jets as an "extra safety precaution'' while it investigates Sunday's deadly crash. Asrat Begashaw said investigations and the search for bodies and aircraft debris will continue. The airline is awaiting the delivery of 25 more Max 8 jets.

India

India's Jet Airways says it is "in contact with the manufacturer'' of Max 8 jets and has grounded five of them starting Monday. Indian airline SpiceJet also uses the aircraft, but it's unclear if those planes are grounded. Calls and emails to the company were unanswered Tuesday. On Monday, India's aviation watchdog ordered a safety assessment of the aircraft.

Indonesia

Indonesia says it will temporarily ground Max 8 jets to inspect their airworthiness. A Lion Air model of the same plane crashed in Indonesia in October. Indonesian airlines operate 11 Max 8 jets.

Mexico

Mexican airline Aeromexico has suspended flights of its six Max 8 jets after the crash in Ethiopia. Aeromexico said it "fully'' trusts the safety of its fleet but ordered the grounding to ensure "the safety of its operations and the peace of mind of its customers.''

Baz Ratner / Reuters Police officers walk past the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 12.

Singapore

Singapore has temporarily banned Max 8 jets — and other models in the Max range — from entering and leaving the country. The civil aviation authority said it was "closely monitoring the situation'' and the ban will be "reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available.''

SilkAir, a regional carrier owned by Singapore Airlines, has six Max 8 jets. It said the ban "will have an impact on some of the airline's flight schedules.'' The authority said flights to Singapore by China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air will also be affected.

Malaysia

Malaysian authorities say all flights by Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft into and out of the country have been suspended following two fatal crashes involving the jet in less than five months.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a short statement Tuesday that no Malaysian carriers operate the Max 8, but that foreign airlines are banned from flying the plane in Malaysia, and from transiting in the country, until further notice.

South Korea

South Korean airline Eastar Jet says it will suspend operations of its two Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. It says the aircraft will be replaced by Boeing 737-800 planes starting Wednesday on routes to Japan and Thailand. The airline says it hasn't found any problems, but is voluntarily grounding the planes in response to customer concerns.

Cayman Islands

Cayman Airways, a Caribbean carrier, said it stopped using its two Max 8 jets starting Monday. President and CEO Fabian Whorms said the airline is committed to "putting the safety of our passengers and crew first.'' Whorms said the move will cause changes to flight schedules.

