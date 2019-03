LIVING

Jacob Tremblay Geeks Out Over Brie Larson In 'Captain Marvel'

Jacob Tremblay loved his former co-star Brie Larson's turn as a superhero in "Captain Marvel." While doing press for his new movie, "Good Boys," the tiny Canadian, 12, spoke adorably about how much he loved the movie and how "proud" he is of his friend (they starred together in "Room").