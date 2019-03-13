U.S. Announces Immediate Grounding Of Boeing 737 Max Models

President Donald Trump has announced an immediate grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes in the wake of a worldwide boycott of the model following two fatal crashes within five months.

“All of those planes are grounded effectively immediately,” Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Boeing is an incredible company. They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully, they’ll come up with an answer, but until they do, all planes are grounded.”

Boeing, responding to Trump’s announcement, said it “continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max” but had recommended the ban to the Federal Aviation Administration “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again,” the company said.