LIVING

K-Pop Star Jung Joon-Young Admits To Sharing Sex Videos, Quits Music

Jung Joon-young has exited the music industry and apologized in the latest scandal to hit the K-pop scene. A South Korean broadcaster reported that the star secretly filmed explicit videos of women he had sex with. Jung allegedly shared the videos with friends in a mobile chat group. Yong Jun-hyung also quit his band, Highlight, on Thursday after admitting to viewing one of Jung's videos. Seungri from the group Big Bang quit the industry Wednesday after he was charged with sex bribery.