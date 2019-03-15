It's that time of year when parents might find themselves in a dinner rut.

You've tapped out all your winter staples (how many stews can one really eat?), maybe you're sick of comfort food and the sight of your slow cooker is putting you on edge, but it's still too early for all that lovely spring produce and (sigh, someday) BBQ season.

Well, we got you with this week's kid-friendly meal plan. We dug up some easy and delicious recipes to help you shake your weeknights up.

Below are six kid-friendly dinner recipes that parents will also enjoy eating, are fairly healthy, and are quick and easy to make.

Happy cooking!

Sunday: Instant Pot corned beef

It's a full Irish dinner with all the fixings (Brisket! Cabbage! Carrots! Potatoes, obviously!), and it couldn't be simpler to make thanks to the Instant Pot. Mark St. Patrick's Day in style!

Get the recipe: Delish

Monday: Rainbow vegetarian Pad Thai

This beauty of a dish is perfect for Meatless Monday and it's ready in just 15 minutes (less if you buy pre-spiralized veggies).

Get the recipe: Pinch Of Yum

Tuesday: Slow-cooker cauliflower mac and cheese

Mac and cheese is a kid favourite, but this version sneaks a veggie in there, too.

Get the recipe: Dizzy, Busy And Hungry

Wednesday: Sheet-pan chicken souvlaki

The flavours in this dish will take you straight to Greece, and it's ready in just 30 minutes.

Get the recipe: The Kitchn

Thursday: Baked salmon meatballs

We're inspired by Ikea's new salmon meatballs with this recipe. It's a well-known fact that kids love meatballs, and this fun twist is healthy and delicious.

Get the recipe: A Sassy Spoon

Friday: Build-your-own-pizza bar

Dietitians agree that having kids help with meal prep encourages them to actually eat the food. But they won't even need encouragement with this delicious pizza recipe.

Get the recipe: Mom To Mom Nutrition

