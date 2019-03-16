POLITICS
Justin Trudeau Planning Cabinet Shuffle On Monday: Source

This will be the prime minister's third shuffle of the year.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, listens during a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on March 7, 2018.

OTTAWA — A senior government official says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle the federal cabinet on Monday.

This will be the third time the prime minister switches up his roster this year.

In January, Trudeau moved Jody Wilson-Raybould to veterans affairs from the justice portfolio, which went to David Lametti.

The prime minister made a few more changes earlier this month to fill the void left by Wilson-Raybould after she resigned from cabinet amid the ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy.

A few days after the mini-shuffle, Jane Philpott also stepped down from cabinet, saying she had lost confidence in the government over its handling of the SNC-Lavalin issue.

Philpott had served as president of the Treasury Board.

