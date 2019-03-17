POLITICS
Jagmeet Singh Is Now Officially A Member Of Parliament

He said he never imagined he'd be in this position as a kid.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh poses for photos after being sworn in as MP for Burnaby South during a ceremony in Ottawa on March 17, 2019.
OTTAWA — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh has been sworn in as a member of Parliament.

The NDP says Singh becomes the first racialized party leader to sit in the House of Commons.

He won a byelection in the British Columbia riding of Burnaby South in February, taking roughly 39 per cent of the vote.

The win means Singh can finally go toe-to-toe in the House of Commons with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — something he hasn't been able to do since taking over the party reins from Tom Mulcair in October 2017.

In a statement, Singh says he will use his new position to pressure the Liberal government to take action on affordable housing and bringing down prescription drug costs.

He says as a kid, he never would have imagined being in this position.

"I would've never imagined that someone who looks like me could ever run to be prime minister,'' Singh said in a statement issued by the party on Sunday.

Singh said he is committed to building on late NDP leader Jack Layton's message of love, hope and optimism with courage.

