The Junos are like the Grammys, but more Canadian. That means politicians on the red carpet, frequent interjections of "Huh, I didn't know they were Canadian." and outfits that don't always go there they way they do at the big American awards shows. We're understated and cool, we get it.
But, this year brought us Jeremy Dutcher, who's doing for Canadian red carpets what Billy Porter did stateside (we love a good cape!). Here are the best looks and biggest names on this year's Junos red carpet.
Jeremy DutcherThe Canadian Press
Sarah McLachlanTom Szczerbowski via Getty Images
Coeur de pirateCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Tessa VirtueThe Canadian Press
David FosterCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Hubert LenoirCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Andrea Horwath and Jill AndrewCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Jann ArdenCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Rick MercerCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Amanda ParrisCarlos Osorio / Reuters
Jessie ReyezCarlos Osorio / Reuters
ChromeoCarlos Osorio / Reuters
