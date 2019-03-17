LIVING
The 2019 Junos Red Carpet Was Deeply Canadian

Tessa Virtue! Rick Mercer! Ontario politicians?

The Junos are like the Grammys, but more Canadian. That means politicians on the red carpet, frequent interjections of "Huh, I didn't know they were Canadian." and outfits that don't always go there they way they do at the big American awards shows. We're understated and cool, we get it.

But, this year brought us Jeremy Dutcher, who's doing for Canadian red carpets what Billy Porter did stateside (we love a good cape!). Here are the best looks and biggest names on this year's Junos red carpet.

  • Jeremy Dutcher
    Jeremy Dutcher
    The Canadian Press
    Jeremy Dutcher in a stunning floral cape.
  • Sarah McLachlan
    Sarah McLachlan
    Tom Szczerbowski via Getty Images
    Host Sarah McLachlan in a dress that looks excessively difficult to walk in.
  • Coeur de pirate
    Coeur de pirate
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Béatrice Martin, known by her stage name Coeur de pirate, looks like she's thinking about how easy it would be for Sarah McLachlan to trip on that train.
  • Tessa Virtue
    Tessa Virtue
    The Canadian Press
    Tessa Virtue opted for a tamer, jumpsuit version of Sarah McLachlan's dress.
  • David Foster
    David Foster
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    It's easy to forget that former "Real Housewives" villain David Foster is Canadian, but he's actually from Victoria and has a decades-long music career. 
  • Hubert Lenoir
    Hubert Lenoir
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Well, this isn't boring!
  • Andrea Horwath and Jill Andrew
    Andrea Horwath and Jill Andrew
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Ontario's NDP leader Andrea Horwath, left, and Toronto MPP Jill Andrew look thrilled to be out of Queen's Park for the night.
  • Jann Arden
    Jann Arden
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Never stop being you, Jann Arden.
  • Rick Mercer
    Rick Mercer
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Doesn't he look like he's plotting something mischievous?
  • Amanda Parris
    Amanda Parris
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Go big or go home.
  • Jessie Reyez
    Jessie Reyez
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    This looks comfy af, which isn't something you can always say about awards show outfits.
  • Chromeo
    Chromeo
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Wallpaper chic.

