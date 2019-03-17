The Junos are like the Grammys, but more Canadian. That means politicians on the red carpet, frequent interjections of "Huh, I didn't know they were Canadian." and outfits that don't always go there they way they do at the big American awards shows. We're understated and cool, we get it.

But, this year brought us Jeremy Dutcher, who's doing for Canadian red carpets what Billy Porter did stateside (we love a good cape!). Here are the best looks and biggest names on this year's Junos red carpet.

Jeremy Dutcher The Canadian Press Jeremy Dutcher in a stunning floral cape.

Sarah McLachlan Tom Szczerbowski via Getty Images Host Sarah McLachlan in a dress that looks excessively difficult to walk in.

Coeur de pirate Carlos Osorio / Reuters Béatrice Martin, known by her stage name Coeur de pirate, looks like she's thinking about how easy it would be for Sarah McLachlan to trip on that train.

Tessa Virtue The Canadian Press Tessa Virtue opted for a tamer, jumpsuit version of Sarah McLachlan's dress.

David Foster Carlos Osorio / Reuters It's easy to forget that former "Real Housewives" villain David Foster is Canadian, but he's actually from Victoria and has a decades-long music career.

Hubert Lenoir Carlos Osorio / Reuters Well, this isn't boring!

Andrea Horwath and Jill Andrew Carlos Osorio / Reuters Ontario's NDP leader Andrea Horwath, left, and Toronto MPP Jill Andrew look thrilled to be out of Queen's Park for the night.

Jann Arden Carlos Osorio / Reuters Never stop being you, Jann Arden.

Rick Mercer Carlos Osorio / Reuters Doesn't he look like he's plotting something mischievous?

Amanda Parris Carlos Osorio / Reuters Go big or go home.

Jessie Reyez Carlos Osorio / Reuters This looks comfy af, which isn't something you can always say about awards show outfits.

Chromeo Carlos Osorio / Reuters Wallpaper chic.

