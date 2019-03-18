PARENTS
03/18/2019 10:12 EDT | Updated 17 minutes ago

This Baked Pineapple Salmon Recipe Is Easy And So Flavourful

Colourful food just tastes better, doesn't it?

Spring is just around the corner, and we're craving fresher, lighter flavours after a long winter of snow and starchy foods.

This pineapple salmon recipe is the answer to our prayers. It's sweet (that pineapple!), it's fresh (that cilantro!), and it can be on your table in about 30 minutes. Serve it with rice, and you have an easy weeknight dinner.

An extra few minutes under the broiler will caramelize the marinade ... and no one will judge if you eat the pineapple rings like candy.

Get the full pineapple salmon recipe here.

