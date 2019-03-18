Spring is just around the corner, and we're craving fresher, lighter flavours after a long winter of snow and starchy foods.

This pineapple salmon recipe is the answer to our prayers. It's sweet (that pineapple!), it's fresh (that cilantro!), and it can be on your table in about 30 minutes. Serve it with rice, and you have an easy weeknight dinner.

An extra few minutes under the broiler will caramelize the marinade ... and no one will judge if you eat the pineapple rings like candy.

Get the full pineapple salmon recipe here.