CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has called an election for April 16.

Notley asked cheering supporters standing behind her in Calgary this morning if they are ready to fight for an Alberta that benefits everyone.

She began her attack on the leader of the Opposition United Conservatives immediately.

"The question is this: do Albertans stick together or do we turn on each other?" she said.

Watch: Rachel Notley calls out Jason Kenney over 'kamikaze candidate' controversy

"Jason Kenney wants two Albertas — one for the wealthy and one for the rest of us. He wants two Albertas divided over people's rights.

"I want to continue to build one Alberta."

The start of a 28-day campaign comes a day after a new session of the legislature began with a throne speech that focused on the NDP government's accomplishments in the last four years — from building schools, roads and hospitals to providing more supports for seniors, students and those in need.

It also criticized the former Progressive Conservative government, and said the New Democrats have been working to overcome the failures of the past.

The spring election will be the first for the United Conservative Party and its leader Kenney, a federal cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

The United Conservatives were Kenney's answer to unite the right, and were born out of a merger of the Alberta Tories and what was the Opposition Wildrose Party.

By law, the election had to be held by May 31.