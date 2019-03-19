OTTAWA — The Liberal government plans to spend millions to encourage Canadians to reduce food waste and eat local through new measures unveiled in its election budget Tuesday.

The proposals — pegged at $134.4-million — will establish Canada's first national food policy.

It includes new funding to build Canadian agriculture and agri-food sectors as "a trusted global source of healthy food." The central aim is to increase access to healthy Canadian-grown and produced food.

The plan sets aside a $20-million fund for projects that successfully pitch innovative ways to reduce food waste.

Officials said the measure aimed at curbing food waste reflects concerns the government heard in public consultations with some 45,000 individuals. Other concerns that came up include worries about food fraud, and the availability and affordability of healthy local foods.

Food fraud occurs when manufacturers or producers misrepresent ingredients on a product label.

Community food projects to get some help

The national food policy will also encourage consumers to buy Canadian products at home and abroad. The government is setting aside $25 million for a "Buy Canadian" promotional campaign to advertise agriculture products.

Farmers' markets, food banks, and community-driven food-related projects will also be eligible for additional financial aid over the next five years through a $50-million "local food infrastructure fund."

Northern and Indigenous communities will also receive funding through a new $15-million "northern isolated community initiatives fund" designed to help "community-led" projects buy equipment and help with skills training for food producers.

Equipment such as commercial-sized freezers and greenhouses, which are often costly, can help communities improve food security and reduce waste.

The new measures tabled in the 2019 budget come three years after the government pledged $64.5-million for Nutrition North Canada — the federal program that subsidizes the cost of perishable nutritious foods flown into northern communities. Liberals had pledged in their election platform to increase northern families' access to affordable healthy foods.

Spending related to the $134.4-million food policy will be spread over five years, shared between Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

It comes three months after the government rehauled the official Canada food guide to encourage people to eat more vegetables and plant-based foods.