Of course, we all think our own children are ridiculously talented, but it's always a pleasant surprise when a kid takes a microphone and has actual skills.

And that's exactly what happened when Canadian songstress Céline Dion shared the stage with a seven-year-old last week. Little Anjali Singh — in a unicorn headband, no less — blew the audience and Dion away during Dion's show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 15.

Her rendition of Dion's hit "I Surrender" had a wide-eyed Dion jumping up and down encouraging the audience to give her a standing O, before Dion leaned in for a kiss and a hug and told the girl, "You are the best."

Anjali got the opportunity to sing for Dion with a little bit of luck and a little bit of mom power, it would seem. Anjali, who's from Los Angeles, was sitting close to the stage with her mom and younger sister, her mom told Today. She'd prepared a note asking Dion if she could sing with her.

"Anjali's dream has always been to sing with her or to her. She would love to be like Céline Dion. That's her dream, to be just like her," mom Anitha Singh said in the interview.

"We just want to say thank you to Céline Dion for making a 7-year-old's dream come true."

In the video posted to YouTube, mama Singh can be seen recording her daughter and passing a note to Anjali to hand to Dion.

Later, Dion asks Anjali for her autograph.

It's not the first time Anjali has sung in public. Her Instagram account shows her recently belting out the national anthem at a University of South California baseball game and volleyball game, a high school basketball game, singing her heart out at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, and performing in her school talent show.

And just five days ago, she posted a clip of her singing Dion's classic, "My Heart Will Go On," at a local farmer's market.

Remember Anjali's name! We get the feeling this won't be the last we hear of her.

Watch the full video of Anjali Singh belting out "I Surrender" here.