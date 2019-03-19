Vancouver police released video of an assault outside a Yaletown bar last year, in hopes the public can help them identify suspects who were involved.

The incident left a 28-year-old Burnaby man with "life-changing injures," said police on Tuesday.

Watch the surveillance footage:

At about 2 a.m. on March 31, 2018, police were called to Pierre's Champagne Lounge for reports of a fight and an unconscious man. The suspects had fled by the time officers arrived minutes later, according to a press release.

The footage shows the victim being punched in the head and crumbling to the ground. He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, which he continues to deal with today, said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

One victim had minor injuries. However, the second victim, a 28-year-old man from Burnaby, was transported to hospital with serious head injuries.

"This is a serious, disturbing assault," he said in a release. "Detectives have been working behind-the-scenes to identify the suspects, but we now need the public's help. We want to talk to all of the people involved and get their version of what took place that night."

Anyone with information about the men in the video, or about the incident, can call detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In 2015, at least 10 people were knocked unconscious by being hit or punched in the head, said Vancouver police at the time. Three of them died of their injuries, including a 60-year-old who was punched in front of a downtown bar.