VANCOUVER — British Columbia is welcoming the first day of spring with another day of record-breaking warmth.

Environment Canada says a massive ridge of high pressure is camped over the province, keeping any bad weather at bay and delivering unseasonably high temperatures for yet another day.

Forty-two record highs were posted around B.C. on Tuesday, while 26 were recorded Monday.

Tuesday's records include a temperature of 20 degrees in Victoria harbour that shattered the old mark of 16.7 degrees, set in 1878.

The Canadian hot spot was Tofino on Vancouver Island where the mercury hit 24.5 degrees, smashing the previous high set in 1928 by 5.1 degrees.

The weather office expects the unseasonable warmth to continue Wednesday but predicts clouds, showers and cooler conditions by Friday.



