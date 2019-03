LIFESTYLE

Cardi B Joins Forces With J.Lo, Constance Wu In Stripper-Scam Film, 'Hustlers'

"Hustlers" was inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article about former strip-club employees who join forces against their boorish Wall Street clients. Fans are stoked to see the fab five on the big screen: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and, especially, Miss B in her first feature film.