03/20/2019 22:36 EDT | Updated 34 minutes ago

New Zealand Bans Semi-Automatic And Assault Rifles Days After Mass Shooting

The country's prime minister expects the new law to be in place by April 11.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a news conference after meeting with first responders who were at the scene of the Christchurch mosque shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 20, 2019.
Edgar Su/REUTERS
WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that military style semi-automatics and assault rifles will be banned under stronger new gun laws following the killing of 50 people in the country's worst mass shooting.

Ardern said she expects the new law to be in place by April 11 and buy-back scheme will be established for banned weapons.

"Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics (MSSA) and assault rifles in New Zealand," Ardern said.

"Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines."

