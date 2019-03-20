Since last year's Olympics, ice-skating duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have faced a lot of scrutiny about the nature of their relationship. Like, a lot.

In part, this is testament to their gold medal-winning talent: when they're on the ice, their undeniable chemistry makes their ice dancing routines, where they lock eyes and hold each other close, look like real romance. But, their life-long connection has taken on a life of its own, and speculation about the true nature of their relationship has become a bit of a national pastime.

She sat own with us to talk about her partnership with Scott, how they relate to each other, and the struggle she's had trying to decide how much of her personal life she's willing to share with the world.

In the video above, she opens up about all things Tessa and Scott.