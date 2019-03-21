Janes Chicken Nuggets Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of a frozen breaded chicken product over fears of salmonella contamination.

The agency says Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace.

HuffPost Canada Owned Janes chicken nuggets are being recalled over a potential salmonella contamination.

The recall affects 800-gram packages with a best before date of December 15th.

The CFIA says there have been "illnesses associated with the consumption of this product," but it doesn't offer any more details.

It's the third time this year the agency has announced a recall on frozen chicken nuggets, after previous notices affecting Compliments brand and Crisp & Delicious brand products.

It also follows the recall of Janes brand Pub Style Chicken Burgers last October and Pub Style Chicken Strips in November.

Also on HuffPost: