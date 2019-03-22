5 Ways to Revive Your Wardrobe This Spring

Everybody has their wardrobe favourites: that dependable white t-shirt you've had for years, boot-cut jeans that fit just right, or that flannel shirt that goes with everything.

But every now and then you have to hit the refresh button.

Spring is all about renewal, so there's no better time to expand your repertoire. In partnership with Mark's, we've come up with five must-have items that will surely revive your wardrobe.

Straight leg jeans in a dark wash

Few things spruce up a wardrobe like crisp, dark denim. The beautiful thing about a pair of dark wash jeans is you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. They pair nicely with a button down shirt for a night out or a white t-shirt for a more casual look.

A pair of casual boots

The snow has melted, making now the time for some fresh new boots. The Venlo boot is the perfect combination of classic styling and functionality. Dressed up or down, these boots have got your back. Now get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

Classic polo with a twist

Most people have at least one polo shirt in their closet. One way to take the look to the next level is with a twist on the classic polo. A subtle pattern and driWear fabric will keep you cool and looking great on even the hottest summer days.

A durable raincoat

We are all familiar with that period where it does nothing but rain. The good news is raincoats are durable and easy to carry around while still giving you much-needed protection. Look for styles with adjustable hoods and cuffs and zippered underarm vents, so you can cool down when you get a little overheated.

A utility shirt

Versatile and well crafted, say hello to your new go-to shirt. The Denver Hayes utility shirt is summer's answer to a fall classic. Garment washed to prevent shrinking and treated to protect you from sun damage, this shirt has you covered for wherever the season takes you.

It's easy to revive your wardrobe with these essential pieces. Mark's keeps it simple with well-worn items every guy needs.