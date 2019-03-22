New Zealand's largest bookstore chain has made the decision to stop selling Jordan Peterson's self-help book, "12 Rules for Life," following the horrifying shootings in Christchurch that killed 50 people a week ago.

"Unfortunately, 12 Rules for Life is currently unavailable," a Whitcoulls customer representative said in an email circulated to customers, and posted on social media.

"(It) is a decision that Whitcoulls has made in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks."

The representative went on to say that it valued responsibility to its community and that it would be wrong to support Peterson "at this time."

The chain, which has 56 stores in New Zealand and an online presence, was criticized by some on social media for being hypocritical for focusing in on Peterson as it still offers books like Hitler's "Mein Kampf."

While Peterson wasn't mentioned in the mosque shooter's alleged manifesto, he did visit New Zealand in February and posed for a photo with a VIP attendee at one of his lectures, who was wearing a shirt that said "I'm a Proud ISLAMAPHOBE." The photo was later taken off the VIP company's website.

The University of Toronto psychology professor is a highly controversial figure who skyrocketed to fame following his refusal to use gender-neutral pronouns, and has gone on to become celebrated in some circles for his views on free speech and criticism of political correctness.

While some of his fans are white supremacists and members of the alt-right, Peterson has rejected the characterization that he is "appealing purposefully, effectively, greedily and politically to disaffected and angry young white men" on his blog.

He recently lambasted Cambridge University for rescinding a fellowship offer, accusing them of bowing to pressure from students. The university denied the allegations and said it withdrew the fellowship after further review.

Though "12 Rules for Life" is no longer available at Whitcoulls, its website still lists two other books related to Peterson: a book about him by Vox Day and a recitation of a Munk Debate he participated in.

