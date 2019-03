LIFESTYLE

New Zealand Terror Attack Renews Debate About Regulating Social Media Platforms

The gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand live streamed his hate-filled rampage that killed 50 people. Facebook says it removed 1.5 million videos within the first 24 hours of the attack on March 15. Platforms are still struggling to self-police problematic user-created content, begging the question: should social media be regulated?