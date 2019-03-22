NEWS
Priest Stabbed During Live Broadcast Of Montreal Mass At Saint Joseph's Oratory

A suspect is in custody.

This undated photo shows the interior of Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal's Mount Royal.
A Catholic priest celebrating morning mass on Friday was stabbed by a man at Montreal's landmark Saint Joseph's Oratory.

The mass was being broadcast live on the internet.

Father Claude Grou, who is the church rector, was wounded in the upper body and transported to a hospital, according to the Catholic diocese. He is "slightly injured. We do not fear for his life," tweeted Jasmin Lemieux-Lefebvre, director of communications for the Catholic Church of Quebec.

Father Claude Grou, right, walks with Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Oct. 30, 2010 during a tour of Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal.

A suspect was held by the church's security service and later arrested by Montreal police, said the force.

Saint Joseph's is in Montreal's Mount Royal district and Canada's biggest church.

The mass was broadcast via Salt + Light, "the first Canadian Catholic TV," which airs the 8:30 a.m. mass at Saint Joseph's Monday to Saturday.

