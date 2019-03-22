Shoe and Boot Styles Perfect For Spring

Winter's just about wrapped up and it's time to come out of hibernation. What's better than having a great pair of shoes to tackle the new season? Whatever items you got on the agenda, there's a perfect shoe to go with it.

In partnership with Mark's, we've come up with five styles perfect for warm weather activities.

Jakob Helbig via Getty Images

Hikers

Where are your adventures going to take you this spring? Wherever you're headed, ensure you've got yourself a pair of hikers to get you there. Providing a level of traction and breathability during long treks you simply won't get with any other type of shoe. They're also great for fishing, camping or doing low-impact activities with the kids. With seemingly countless designs to choose from, most being waterproof, be prepared because you never know how the weather will turn out on your next adventure.

PeopleImages via Getty Images

Sneakers

Is there anything more nostalgic then heading to the mall to buy a new pair of sneakers for spring? We think not. No matter the style, a good pair of sneakers will get you through the season with confidence. From street style to more active designs, there is a go-to pair for everyone.

LightFieldStudios via Getty Images

Oxfords

Put your best foot forward at work with a classic pair of Oxfords. You can't go wrong with the unique detailing and classic style, whether it's for an interview or to make a good impression on a date, these are the shoes you'll reach for. Don't be afraid to branch out from your weekday dress shirts and pair them with jeans and a fresh t-shirt on the weekend.



Jake Giusto via Getty Images

Chelsea boots

Laces, who needs them? It might seem counterintuitive, but spring is probably the best time to buy a pair of causal boots. With a few months to break them in, they'll be waiting for you once fall rolls around. The Chelsea is the go-to for this time of year. Made for on-the-go people, these boots slip on quickly and are durable, made with genuine leather.

MarinaZg via Getty Images

Sandals

With spring finally here, it means summer should be just around the corner - so bring on that much-needed vitamin D! Get ahead of the game with comfy cork sandals. Made with genuine leather and cork, they will take your everywhere you want to go.

