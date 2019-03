ASSOCIATED PRESS Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia has drawn to a close.

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director tasked with leading the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has completed a nearly two-year probe that drew the wrath of Donald Trump as it brought down some of the president's top men. Attorney General William Barr, who was confirmed on Feb. 14, has received Mueller's report, according to a letter he sent to members of Congress. He said there were no instances in which the Justice Department overruled any action taken by Mueller's team. "I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend," Barr wrote. He said he remained "committed to as much transparency as possible."