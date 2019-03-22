Spring is officially here. It might not look like it in our backyards (No one asked you, Vancouver), but in our hearts, we're twirling through grassy meadows with flower crowns in our hair.

It also means we're as ready to shed those starchy wintery foods as we are our winter jackets. Which is why this week's meal plan celebrates all things spring: colourful produce, fresh flavours, and light-yet-satisfying dishes.

Below are six kid-friendly dinner recipes that parents will also enjoy eating, are fairly healthy, and are quick and easy to make.

Happy cooking!

Sunday: Baked pineapple salmon

It's sweet (that pineapple!), it's fresh (that cilantro!), and it can be on your table in about 30 minutes. Serve it with rice, and you have a no-fuss dinner.

Get the recipe: Delish

Monday: Spring vegetable minestrone

This gorgeous-looking soup puts a fresh twist on a classic comfort food with asparagus and leeks. The best part? It only takes 40 minutes.

Get the recipe: This healthy table

Tuesday: One-pot spring pasta

It's wholesome, it's quick, and it's full of flavours kids (and adults) love.

Get the recipe: My Kitchen Love

Wednesday: Sheet-pan honey-apricot chicken and asparagus

Now, THIS is a recipe that screams "spring!" It requires only 10 mins of prep and barely needs any cleanup.

Get the recipe: The Seasoned Mom

Thursday: Vegan Korean glass noodles

Fact: kids love noodles. Fact: so do you. This colourful dish is packed full of veggies and delicious flavours.

Get the recipe: Monkey And Me Kitchen Adventures

Friday: Caprese pizza

Even pizza night can get a spring twist! Caprese pizza is full of fresh tomatoes and basil, and looks like *chef finger kiss*.

Get the recipe: Recipe Diaries

