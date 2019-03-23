OTTAWA — The Conservatives may have been louder than Finance Minister Bill Morneau's budget speech earlier this week but the Liberals are hoping to have the last word.

As the government's last budget before the writ is dropped, the Grits have high hopes it will leave a lasting impression with voters.

"There's a lot more meaning that people try and derive out of it. And there's probably more care that's put into it in terms of what the absolute messaging and theme and who are we targeting," explained Michele Cadario, former deputy chief of staff to prime minister Paul Martin and to B.C. premier Christy Clark.

In this week's episode of the "Follow-Up" podcast, Althia Raj sits down with top political insiders for a crash course on what kind of decision-making goes into a budget, and what makes an election-year one different from the rest.

Spoiler alert: it's all political.

