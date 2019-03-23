A 49-year-old Saskatoon pediatrician has been accused of trying to buy sex from someone under 18.

Dr. Ramkumar Natarajan, a University of Saskatchewan college of medicine pediatric respirologist, appeared in provincial court Friday morning on charges of trying to arrange sex with a minor and using an electronic device to try to facilitate that interaction.

The interactions allegedly happened online Feb. 20 and March 21, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

Released under strict conditions

Natarajan was arrested on Thursday without incident following a long investigation, according to a police news release.

He was released on bail for $500 and under multiple conditions, including having no contact with minors that are not immediate family members, telling the College of Physicians and Surgeons about his charges and not using cell phones or internet for anything outside of work, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix reported.

Natarajan works at the Royal University Hospital, according to his LinkedIn profile, and received his medical degree in India in 1993.

Back in court in April

His College of Physicians and Surgeons profile does not list any disciplinary infractions on his record.

"What we will be required to demonstrate is, is there a significant risk to the public associated with a physician continuing to remain in practice otherwise, the court decisions we've dealt with do not allow for a suspension," Bryan Salte, legal counsel and associate registrar for the College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in an interview with CTV News about whether the college will be able to suspend his licence.

However, he has been removed from clinical duties and his health authority privileges have been suspended, Saskatchewan Health Authority spokeswoman Amanda Purcell told the StarPhoenix.

Natarajan is expected back in court in April.

