MARKHAM, Ont. — Police allege a Chinese national studying in Canada was shocked multiple times by a man with a stun gun in a violent kidnapping that took place in the underground parking garage of his condominium north of Toronto.

York regional police say Wanzhen Lu, 22, was walking with his friend at about 6 p.m. on Saturday toward the elevator when he was ambushed by a group of men who attacked and then dragged him into the van in Markham, Ont.

ARMED KIDNAPPING UPDATE - 22yr-old Wanzhen LU was kidnapped just before 6pm yesterday from 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. If you spot this wheelchair accessible Dodge Caravan with stolen plate:CEAR350 call 9-1-1 immediately. Click the link for more info --> https://t.co/vZdrW5pWgW pic.twitter.com/ffnqGH3lEw — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019

RT YRP: ARMED KIDNAPPING CONT'D - Wanzhen LU was wearing the clothing in this photo when he was forced into a van by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser. Incident occurred just before 6pm tonight in underground garage at 15 Water Walk Drive, Markham. Ca... pic.twitter.com/aWsRRX97G7 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019

Const. Andy Pattenden says the four suspects were in a black Dodge Caravan with stickers indicating that it is wheelchair accessible.

Pattenden says police aren't sure which direction the van fled once it left the parking garage.

He says the woman who was with Lu wasn't injured, but has been traumatized by the incident.

Pattenden says officers are concerned for Lu's safety and want the public to call police or 911 if they see the van or if they have information.

