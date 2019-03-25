Whether you a have a kid obsessed with plucky "Dora The Explorer," you yourself have become a grudging fan, or you're legit obsessed with the old-school kid's cartoon, this news should make you want to check your map and lead the waaaaaay (Hey! Hey!) to the movie theatre.

The first trailer for "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," the live-action movie based on the hit Nickelodeon show, was released on Saturday. It looks a little different from the beloved cartoon that your kids are probably watching on Netflix as you read this, which some fans have had thoughts about (Why is Dora a teen? Where are Boots' boots?).

But the trailer also turns a kid's cartoon into a fun family adventure, and Dora herself has been described as a "knife-wielding Lara Croft," and we are very here for this badass adaptation.

The film itself will be released August 2, and stars some huge names such as Eva Longoria as Dora's mom, Michael Peña as Dora's dad, Danny Trejo as the voice of beloved monkey Boots, and Isabela Moner playing a teenage Dora.

The film follows Dora on an adventure in the city to live with her cousin Diego, but then she must save her parents and find the lost city of gold.

Moner, who is 17, is an American-Peruvian actress known for her roles in "100 Things To Do Before High School," "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," "Transformers: The Last Knight" and "Instant Family."

The actress previously told Forbes that she sees the role as an opportunity to explore her Peruvian heritage, and noted that the film will take audiences to Machu Picchu and will explore Incan culture.

"I had to learn Quechua to speak it in the movie because Dora is very cultured and she knows everything about everything. Between scenes, I'd call my great aunt in Peru to ask her about certain phrases and how to say them in Quechua," Moner said.

"I'm still trying to grasp the fact that Peru is finally being represented so largely in Hollywood because it never has before. This is going to be huge in every sense of the word."

¡Come on, vámonos! 🐒 Check out the new poster for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, swinging into theatres this summer! Don't miss the trailer when it debuts on the @Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards this Saturday, 3/23 at 8/7c! #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/Kuy6ThQa8I — Dora and the Lost City of Gold (@DoraMovie) March 21, 2019

Moner said she loved playing the popular Latina character.

"I'm especially proud that she's not a stereotype, our director encouraged us to give him feedback. We have an all Latino cast, too!" Moner told Forbes.

Do-Do-Do-Do-Do Dora! We can't wait.

Watch the full official trailer here.

