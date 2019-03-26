Canadian songstress Alanis Morissette is pregnant, and everything's going to be fine, fine, fine.

The Grammy-winning singer is known for her angsty hits "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," "One Hand In My Pocket" (and basically every single song off her iconic 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill," honestly). On Monday, she revealed she's been working on a new number: her third child.

"So much NEWness," Morissette wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of her singing that revealed her rounded abdomen.

Her representative confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press. Morissette, 44, has two children: an eight-year-old son Ever Imre, and daughter Onyx Solace, who turns three in June. She's married to rapper Souleye.

She has been frank about her pregnancies and postpartum struggles in the past, opening up in a 2017 interview about her crippling experiences with Postpartum Depression (PPD) after the birth of both of her children.

"There are days I'm debilitated to the point where I can barely move," Morissette told People in 2017.

"As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn't anticipate."

Knowing what to expect after Ever's birth, Morissette was more prepared to deal with PPD with Onyx, she said. She also said she tries to "push through" to keep "some semblance of normalcy" for her kids.

"I don't want it to be their burden."

Both of her kids were also born at home, without medication, with the help of midwives and doulas, People reports — an experience Morissette described as "gnarly." In 2016, the artist bared all in a stunning Instagram pregnancy photo that showed her floating underwater, naked.

The Ottawa-raised singer has won seven Grammys and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

