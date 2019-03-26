It's easy to look at a couple who have been married for 20 years — especially when that couple is famous and successful — and not see the nuances. Singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida (the frontman of rock band Our Lady Peace) are celebrated musicians with a very long list of accolades, both separately and together, and their union makes them a Canadian power couple.

But no marriage is perfect, and they struggle with the same issues many couples do. They get into fights about stupid things. She asks him for more affection; he pulls away. They snap at each other, they say hurtful things, they diminish one another's problems.

None of these things are novel, but there's still something revelatory about watching them unfold. That's exactly what viewers are invited to do with their new collaborative album, "I'm Going to Break Your Heart," released under the band name Moon vs. Sun.

The songs are about their marital struggles and their ability to heal and rebuild, and it comes with a companion documentary of the same name about what their relationship was like as they made the album. Like the music, the movie is raw and exceptionally honest in showing what a marriage looks like, 20 years in.

In the video above, watch as Maida and Kreviazuk sit down with HuffPost Canada to talk marriage, music, and letting the world in on the hardest parts of their lives.