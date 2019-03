LIFESTYLE

Dan Levy, Eugene Levy From 'Schitt's Creek' Bond In Slang Video

As father and son in "Schitt's Creek" — and also, in real life — Eugene Levy and Dan Levy amplify their relationship into delightful TV roles. In this Vanity Fair video about slang, it's hard to tell where the hamming it up starts and where it ends, but the fam jam is lit.