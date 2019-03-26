If we'd realized Keto recipes are basically all cheese and bacon, we would have jumped on the bandwagon a long time ago. You don't need to be a follower of the low-carb, high-fat diet to drool over this recipe for Keto chicken in the slow cooker ... you just need to enjoy delicious food.

Ranch-flavoured cream cheese and cheddar sauce. BACON. Chives. All on top of creamy shredded chicken. The best part? Other than the cheese sauce, you mean? Making it in the slow cooker means it couldn't be easier.

We want it.

Get the full recipe for Keto cheesy chicken here.