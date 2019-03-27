The political news cycle took a break from the ongoing, all-consuming SNC-Lavalin extravaganza to take a peek at the Liberal government's new budget, its final fiscal plan before the upcoming election.

Maybe "break" is too strong. It was more of a power nap. A quick snooze from the news.

As much as the Liberals tried to change the channel with their new spending promises, the Tories and the NDP kept bringing them back to Lavalin town. Population: all of us. Forever.

But it's worth taking note of some of the bigger promises in the budget — especially since we happen to be months away from an electoral showdown.

The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau arrive in the Foyer of the House of Commons to table the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 19, 2019.

On the latest episode of "Backbenchers," HuffPost Canada's biweekly snapshot of federal politics, we take a look at two big-ticket promises the Liberals hope will attract young voters and explore how election-year budgets can give us a glimpse at the upcoming campaign.

We also speak to a Toronto-based journalist about the government's plan to support Canadian journalism with hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and incentives.

That's all from us for now. We'll be back soon with a fresh format as we gear up for the big election! Which we're sure will not revolve around the SNC-Lavalin affair at all!