2 People Dead After Hostage Taking In Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say a man and a woman have died after a hostage taking in a home in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties say in a news release that they responded to residence at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after a report of a man with a gun and a possible hostage situation.

Officers evacuated nearby homes and properties, set up a containment area and activated the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, a specialized group of officers and technicians that responds to hostage situations.

#surrey hostage taking ends after #RCMP fire shots #IIO Chief Civilian Dir Ron MacDonald explains 2 people are dead pic.twitter.com/qrUQpD7EkK — Yvette Brend (@ybrend) March 29, 2019

Police say multiple efforts were made throughout the night to engage with the barricaded male and the female hostage in order to peacefully resolve the situation.

At about 7:30 a.m. today, RCMP say members of the emergency response team entered the home and a confrontation with the barricaded man ensued.

#surrey hostage situation ends in 2 dead pic.twitter.com/ZlRtgXs960 — Yvette Brend (@ybrend) March 29, 2019

Mounties say the man sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female victim was also located within the home with serious injuries and pronounced dead at hospital.

Police say no officers nor any other members of the public were injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, which probes police-involved shootings, has been deployed to the scene to take conduct of the investigation.

