Lilly Singh's Bollywood Rap Is An Anthem For 'Bawses' Everywhere

"This body is mine, you can't make me feel ugly," raps Lilly Singh. "Only thing gotta change is your mind if you judge me. Light or dark skin, issa win, it don't bug me. Don't need "Fair and Lovely" because I love me."
From humble beginnings growing up in Scarborough, Ont., a suburb east of Toronto, Singh may have started from the bottom but she's coming out on top in a massive way.
And the Indian-Canadian YouTube star known as Superwoman won't quit. This week, she dropped a rap video with banging beats and lyrics that would make MC Lyte proud. Titled, "If Bollywood Songs Were Rap," Singh, as the title reveals, mashes Bollywood and hip-hop in a self-empowerment anthem that pummels patriarchy, misogyny and body-shaming, one rhyme at a time.
I love Bollywood and I love rap music, so I decided to collide both worlds and remake some of my favorite filmi songs into rap anthems. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai is a CLASSIC and so I wanted to pair it with some modern wisdom I've gained over the years. Growing up, I was often taught a "right" and "wrong" way to be a woman. I was told exposing your body too much isn't good, fair skin is the goal, having a tummy isn't beautiful and subconsciously that other people could/would and should make judgments about you. I believed all of this for some time in my life because I didn't know another way. As I've grown up, I've proactively made an effort to unlearn a lot of these things and this song represents that growth in a nutshell. Shout outs to all my sisters who love to cover up and to those who love to show it all. Shout outs to my sisters who enjoy reading books, cooking and/or flexing on a pole. Shout outs to my light, dark and everything in between sisters. Shout outs to all my sisters with PHAT stretch marks. Shout outs to my working women and stay at home moms. It's YOUR choice. Regardless of all the things we've been told and taught, you're beautiful and deserve respect. Tag a sister you love and let her know she's AMAZING. —— I also remade All is Well and Aankh Marey. To see the full video, link in bio x —— Thank you to @durranibros, @chasinglife and @sahibafashions for helping bring this to life 🙏🏽❤️
In the video, "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" from Indian thriller movie, "Khalnayak," gets a feminist makeover with lyrics about an array of topics such as beauty standards for women, body positivity, issues related to mental health, bisexuality and more.
"Call me smart before you call me a hottie, I'm a woman with a story," spits Singh. "My sister got double Ds, her ambition even bigger."
The social-media star posted that the song was essentially an ode to womanhood in all of its incarnations. And the world over was having it.
This is what so many people need to hear and then repeat over and over again. 💛— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 29, 2019
this is insane oh my god. besides all the amazing acting, rapping, production and editing, THE MESSAGE. the underlying messages!! you're a genius @IISuperwomanII one of your best videos for sure. https://t.co/lTiu2WkVMQ— 𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓿𝓲𝓴𝓪 ♡ (@singhxstark) March 28, 2019
yesss QUEEEN !! so beautiful. way to rep your culture proudly 👏🏾💖— Jhéani (@iamjheani) March 28, 2019
And the multitalented star was feeling the love.
Ahhhhhh! Thank you so much for all the love on my new video. I was so nervous. I'm so glad you like it!! 🥰😍Which song was your favourite?!— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 28, 2019
Just weeks ago, Singh announced she would be hosting the late-late-night show, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," replacing Carson Daly's "Last Call with Carson Daly" on NBC, making her the first woman in decades to host a late-night television show on one of the big four networks. And, not only the first woman, but also a queer woman of colour and a child of immigrants: Singh's parents are from India, and she was born and raised in Canada.
I can't even believe I am writing this caption. This is so surreal. What is happening? I NEED TO SIT DOWN. Okay. *breathe* I'm THRILLED (and crying) to announce that ya girl is getting her own @nbc late night show! AHHHHHHH!! And not only did I get to announce this dream come true on @fallontonight but @sethmeyers came out and surprised me as well! I'm so grateful and overwhelmed to be joining this incredible family. I'm numb. I can't even process. This has been SO long in the making and I'm so happy I can finally share this with you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! There's so many people to thank and I will do so over the next few (or hundred) posts. Watch the segment live at 11:30pm est! And now... it's time to work. It's time to make magic. It's time to hustle harder than ever before. Blessings 🙏🏽 #LillyOnFallon #TeamSuperAllDay
If there was ever a moment for big ups, this is it. Ellen may have cracked the ceiling, but Singh is smashing it. And doing it to her own soundtrack, to boot.
