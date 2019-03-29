Lilly Singh's Bollywood Rap Is An Anthem For 'Bawses' Everywhere

"This body is mine, you can't make me feel ugly," raps Lilly Singh. "Only thing gotta change is your mind if you judge me. Light or dark skin, issa win, it don't bug me. Don't need "Fair and Lovely" because I love me."

From humble beginnings growing up in Scarborough, Ont., a suburb east of Toronto, Singh may have started from the bottom but she's coming out on top in a massive way.

And the Indian-Canadian YouTube star known as Superwoman won't quit. This week, she dropped a rap video with banging beats and lyrics that would make MC Lyte proud. Titled, "If Bollywood Songs Were Rap," Singh, as the title reveals, mashes Bollywood and hip-hop in a self-empowerment anthem that pummels patriarchy, misogyny and body-shaming, one rhyme at a time.

In the video, "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai" from Indian thriller movie, "Khalnayak," gets a feminist makeover with lyrics about an array of topics such as beauty standards for women, body positivity, issues related to mental health, bisexuality and more.

"Call me smart before you call me a hottie, I'm a woman with a story," spits Singh. "My sister got double Ds, her ambition even bigger."

The social-media star posted that the song was essentially an ode to womanhood in all of its incarnations. And the world over was having it.

This is what so many people need to hear and then repeat over and over again. 💛 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 29, 2019

this is insane oh my god. besides all the amazing acting, rapping, production and editing, THE MESSAGE. the underlying messages!! you're a genius @IISuperwomanII one of your best videos for sure. https://t.co/lTiu2WkVMQ — 𝓼𝓪𝓽𝓿𝓲𝓴𝓪 ♡ (@singhxstark) March 28, 2019

yesss QUEEEN !! so beautiful. way to rep your culture proudly 👏🏾💖 — Jhéani (@iamjheani) March 28, 2019



And the multitalented star was feeling the love.

Ahhhhhh! Thank you so much for all the love on my new video. I was so nervous. I'm so glad you like it!! 🥰😍Which song was your favourite?! — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 28, 2019

Just weeks ago, Singh announced she would be hosting the late-late-night show, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," replacing Carson Daly's "Last Call with Carson Daly" on NBC, making her the first woman in decades to host a late-night television show on one of the big four networks. And, not only the first woman, but also a queer woman of colour and a child of immigrants: Singh's parents are from India, and she was born and raised in Canada.

If there was ever a moment for big ups, this is it. Ellen may have cracked the ceiling, but Singh is smashing it. And doing it to her own soundtrack, to boot.

