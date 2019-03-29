Rarely in this jaded world do we see something so pure that it unites us all, ever so briefly, in our shared humanity.

The world collectively reached for tissues when we saw Neil Armstrong on the verge of tears after walking on the moon, a couple kissing in the streets of Vancouver amid the 2011 Stanley Cup riot, and Prince Harry crying with joy as he wed Meghan Markle.

And now, praise be, we have a mic'd up 4-year-old hockey player who just wants to have a nap and eat BaDonalds. Mason Rupke of Barrie, Ont., was vaulted to viral fame in February after his dad, Jeremy Rupke, posted a video of him wearing a microphone at hockey practice. The video (quite possibly the purest six minutes we've ever watched) has had more than eight million views.

And now, there's another one. And this time, Mason's wearing a GoPro.

In "Mic'd Up Mason — GoPro Edition," little Rupke is full of BaDonalds and ready to play his first game.

"You can't touch it, OK?" Mason says of his GoPro to one of his teammates.

"Got you, dot!" he says when he gets the puck.

UGH, OUR HEARTS.

Jeremy Rupke/YouTube Mason Rupke, 4, isn't fazed by his fame.

The newest video already has almost a million views since it was posted March 20.

In February, Mason seemed unfazed by the attention in an interview with Global news.

"I like skating around. I like to shoot the pucks," he said.

"I shoot them in the net and score up the top."

Don't let fame change you, kid. (And we hope you got your yummy sandwiches).

Also on HuffPost: