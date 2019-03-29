Theresa May has suffered another significant defeat to her Brexit plan, after MPs voted on Friday to reject her withdrawal agreement by a majority of 58.

On the day the UK had originally been due to leave the EU, the Commons shot down the prime minister’s eleventh hour attempt to lock in a short extension of Article 50 until May 22, which she said would “guarantee Brexit”.

The defeat, by a vote of 344 to 286, means the UK is on course to leave with no-deal on April 12 – unless the government comes up with an alternative plan.

Speaking in the Commons, May said this alternative would likely now be a much longer delay to Brexit which could force the UK to hold European Parliament elections and “destroy” the attempt to leave the EU.

“Today should have been the day the UK left the EU – that we are not leaving today is a matter of deep personal regret to me,” she said.

And in what has been interpreted as a hint a general election could be on its way, May said the current parliament was “reaching the limits” of what it could do.