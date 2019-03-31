The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, A.K.A. the academy that gives out the Oscars, isn't the only academy in town. The work of the Canadian Academy might be a little lesser-known, but it's worth following.

In 2013, they decided to combine the Gemini Awards, which honoured English-language Canadian TV, and the Genies, which celebrated Canadian film, to make a single awards show celebrating the country's TV, movies and digital storytelling.

And you know what that means — more Canadian faces we love and more fancy-dancy outfits on the red carpet. Here are some of our favourite outfits from the Canadian Screen Awards red carpet.

Jann Arden Carlos Osorio / Reuters Jann Arden looks fresh in florals. And look at the blue inside those sleeves!

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP Rebecca Romijn is wearing a risqué, lampshade-inspired gown and we're into it. Jerry O'Connell, turns out, was wearing a corset underneath that suit, which he revealed onstage!

Shamier Anderson Carlos Osorio / Reuters Three cheers for a man who doesn't go with the standard black suit for an awards show!

Sarah Gadon Carlos Osorio / Reuters This Erdem gown is extraordinarily gorgeous.

Simu Liu and Andrew Phung George Pimentel via Getty Images Who said Canadian awards shows have to be boring? Not these two "Kim's Convenience" stars.

Simu Liu George Pimentel via Getty Images Here's a photo of Simu Liu where you can see his face, because we know what the people want.

Jean Yoon George Pimentel via Getty Images She's often the straight man on "Kim's Convenience," so we're thrilled to see how much fun it looks like Jean Yoon is having in this stunning, layered floral.

Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard, Lauren Lee Smith and Sharron Matthews, Carlos Osorio / Reuters The stars of "Frankie Drake Mysteries" kind of look like they co-ordinated their outfits, which we love.

Meredith MacNeill George Pimentel via Getty Images The "Baroness Von Sketch Show" comedian looks regal in forest green.

Amy Matysio George Pimentel via Getty Images That blue!!!!!!

Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP The "Kids in the Hall" cast are clearly all giant fans of Scott Thompson's pants.

Kristin Kreuk Carlos Osorio / Reuters It looks like it would be impossible to take anything but very tiny steps in this dress, but if Kristin Kreuk can figure out how to walk, then more power to her, we say.

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara Carlos Osorio / Reuters These ensembles walk the difficult line of being elegant and still looking like they would be Moira Rose-approved.

Stephan James Carlos Osorio / Reuters We love how much Stephan James loves velvet suits.

Amybeth McNulty George Pimentel via Getty Images Amybeth McNulty plays Anne of Green Gables in "Anne With an E," and somehow it just seems right that she should wear such a fun, glittery gown.

Arisa Cox George Pimentel via Getty Images Maybe the most colourful outfit, and maybe the most fun, too.

Anna Lambe George Pimentel via Getty Images Anna Lambe's dress is by the Iqualuit label Victoria's Arctic Fashion, and she looks amazing.

Annie Murphy Carlos Osorio / Reuters So fun! So shiny!

Tynomi Banks George Pimentel via Getty Images Drag queen Tynomi Banks , who onstage at the show to help presenters off the stage, looked stunning and enviably tall.

