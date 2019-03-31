LIVING
The 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Was Big And Bright

It looks like lots of Canadians are ready for the summer.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, A.K.A. the academy that gives out the Oscars, isn't the only academy in town. The work of the Canadian Academy might be a little lesser-known, but it's worth following.

In 2013, they decided to combine the Gemini Awards, which honoured English-language Canadian TV, and the Genies, which celebrated Canadian film, to make a single awards show celebrating the country's TV, movies and digital storytelling.

And you know what that means — more Canadian faces we love and more fancy-dancy outfits on the red carpet. Here are some of our favourite outfits from the Canadian Screen Awards red carpet.

  • Jann Arden
    Jann Arden
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Jann Arden looks fresh in florals. And look at the blue inside those sleeves!
  • Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn
    Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn
    Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
    Rebecca Romijn is wearing a risqué, lampshade-inspired gown and we're into it. Jerry O'Connell, turns out, was wearing a corset underneath that suit, which he revealed onstage!
  • Shamier Anderson
    Shamier Anderson
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    Three cheers for a man who doesn't go with the standard black suit for an awards show!
  • Sarah Gadon
    Sarah Gadon
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    This Erdem gown is extraordinarily gorgeous.
  • Simu Liu and Andrew Phung
    Simu Liu and Andrew Phung
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Who said Canadian awards shows have to be boring? Not these two "Kim's Convenience" stars.
  • Simu Liu
    Simu Liu
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Here's a photo of Simu Liu where you can see his face, because we know what the people want.
  • Jean Yoon
    Jean Yoon
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    She's often the straight man on "Kim's Convenience," so we're thrilled to see how much fun it looks like Jean Yoon is having in this stunning, layered floral.
  • Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard, Lauren Lee Smith and Sharron Matthews,
    Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard, Lauren Lee Smith and Sharron Matthews,
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    The stars of "Frankie Drake Mysteries" kind of look like they co-ordinated their outfits, which we love.
  • Meredith MacNeill
    Meredith MacNeill
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    The "Baroness Von Sketch Show" comedian looks regal in forest green.
  • Amy Matysio
    Amy Matysio
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    That blue!!!!!!
  • Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson
    Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson
    Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
    The "Kids in the Hall" cast are clearly all giant fans of Scott Thompson's pants.
  • Kristin Kreuk
    Kristin Kreuk
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    It looks like it would be impossible to take anything but very tiny steps in this dress, but if Kristin Kreuk can figure out how to walk, then more power to her, we say.
  • Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara
    Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    These ensembles walk the difficult line of being elegant and still looking like they would be Moira Rose-approved.
  • Stephan James
    Stephan James
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    We love how much Stephan James loves velvet suits.
  • Amybeth McNulty
    Amybeth McNulty
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Amybeth McNulty plays Anne of Green Gables in "Anne With an E," and somehow it just seems right that she should wear such a fun, glittery gown.
  • Arisa Cox
    Arisa Cox
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Maybe the most colourful outfit, and maybe the most fun, too.
  • Anna Lambe
    Anna Lambe
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Anna Lambe's dress is by the Iqualuit label Victoria's Arctic Fashion, and she looks amazing.
  • Annie Murphy
    Annie Murphy
    Carlos Osorio / Reuters
    So fun! So shiny!
  • Tynomi Banks
    Tynomi Banks
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Drag queen Tynomi Banks, who onstage at the show to help presenters off the stage, looked stunning and enviably tall.

