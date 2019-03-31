The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, A.K.A. the academy that gives out the Oscars, isn't the only academy in town. The work of the Canadian Academy might be a little lesser-known, but it's worth following.
In 2013, they decided to combine the Gemini Awards, which honoured English-language Canadian TV, and the Genies, which celebrated Canadian film, to make a single awards show celebrating the country's TV, movies and digital storytelling.
And you know what that means — more Canadian faces we love and more fancy-dancy outfits on the red carpet. Here are some of our favourite outfits from the Canadian Screen Awards red carpet.
-
Jann ArdenCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca RomijnNathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
-
Shamier AndersonCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Sarah GadonCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Simu Liu and Andrew PhungGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Simu LiuGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Jean YoonGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard, Lauren Lee Smith and Sharron Matthews,Carlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Meredith MacNeillGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Amy MatysioGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald and Scott ThompsonNathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
-
Kristin KreukCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'HaraCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Stephan JamesCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Amybeth McNultyGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Arisa CoxGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Anna LambeGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Annie MurphyCarlos Osorio / Reuters
-
Tynomi BanksGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
More from HuffPost Canada:
Also on HuffPost: