What To Watch On Netflix Canada In April 2019

Netflix has announced it will be ending its streaming service immediately, to the dismay of almost the world over. OK, OK, totally not a funny April Fool's joke. Can you even imagine a world without weekend binging? One in which we may actually have to put on pants and socialize?

Since this thankfully isn't the case, resume normal, enjoyable non-adulting with the return of some of our faves (Hello, "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") as well as new offerings that'll force you to spring clean your binge-list and replace old picks with a few that'll be sure to spark joy.

Movies:

"Boyz n the Hood" — Available April 1

Aaron Rapoport via Getty Images In 1991, John Singleton became the youngest Academy Award nominee for Best Director for his debut film "Boyz N the Hood."

In 1991, at just 23 years old, John Singleton made his explosively powerful debut with "Boyz N the Hood," depicting the lives of three young males living in the tough Crenshaw area of Los Angeles. The hard-hitting film dissects questions of race, relationships and violence. Singleton became the youngest person and the first Black American to be nominated for a Best Director Oscar. And rightfully so. If you haven't yet seen this classic with Regina King, Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Laurence Fishburne, you know what to do.

"Someone Great" — Available April 19

Netflix Gina Rodriguez is "someone great."

You had us at Gina Rodriguez, the mama (former) virgin reincarnated. In this Netflix original, she plays an aspiring music journalist, Jenny, who has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) calls it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. From writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (creator of MTV's "Sweet/Vicious").

"The Perfect Date" — Available April 9

Netflix I would take that hand and never give it back.

To save up for college, Brooks Rattigan creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion in this Netflix original.

"Little Women" — Available April 28

This 1994 post-Civil War American classic starring Winona Ryder (who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for this role), Susan Sarandon, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale should also be on your must-see list if you haven't watched it yet. That way, you can familiarize yourself with this classic before the Greta Gerwig–helmed new adaptation is released later this year.

TV:

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 2" — Available April 5

Netflix Er, don't turn around Sabrina.

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with sexy warlock, Nicholas Scratch, and salt-of-the-Earth mortal, Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren't the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question—relationships, identity, true intentions—when the devil's work is at hand.

"Our Planet" — Available April 5

Netflix These humpback whales are not having a whale of a time with the effects of climate change on biodiversity.

Exhilarating visuals and stunning footage of rarely-seen animals mix with sombre truths about humanity's impact on the planet's habitats and species.

"Brené Brown: The Call to Courage" — Available April 19

Netflix Courage-creator Brene Brown.

Best-selling author Brené Brown discusses what it takes to choose courage over comfort in a culture defined by scarcity, fear and uncertainty.

"Grass is Greener" — Available April 20

Netflix Is the grass always greener? Find out with this new series.

Marijuana lit up jazz and hip-hop — and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America's complicated relationship with weed (See what they did with the release date?).

"Street Food" — Available April 26

Netflix Street food in Asia? Yes please.

From the creators of "Chef's Table, Street Food" takes viewers to some of the world's most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe. The first season explores nine countries in Asia, from the hawker stalls of Singapore to the food carts of India, the stories of perseverance and culture bring life to the cuisine of each city.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in April 2019:

April 1:

"Downton Abbey," Seasons 1 to 6

"The Gift"

April 3:

"Dawn of the Dead"

April 7:

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Seasons 1 to 5

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions"

April 21:

"Captain Phillips"

April 24:

"Big Eyes"

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier"

April 29:

"Ocean's Eleven"

Also on HuffPost: