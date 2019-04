LIFESTYLE

Celebrities ‘Utterly Stunned’ By Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle

John Legend, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams are among the celebrities who shared their condolences after learning that rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Grammy-nominated rapper, 33, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was seen as a pillar in his community.