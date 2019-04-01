Pink Sees Red When Trolls Post Lewd Comments On Photo Of Her Son

Pink is a mama bear not to be messed with. She's as fierce of a mom as she is a singer. So, when social media trolls descended on an innocent, family-fun-time photo she posted on Instagram, she was having none of it. And rightfully so.

The singer shared a poolside photo of herself and her two children interacting with a pelican on Sunday morning. Her adorable son, Jameson, is sans diaper, wearing just a T-shirt, while her daughter is not wearing anything. The trolls of social media seem to have taken issue with Jameson's no-pants look, and commented on the toddler's penis.

By the afternoon, she'd deleted the image, replacing it with an updated version. In this revised photo, Jameson's lower body is scribbled out after trolls made lewd comments about the toddler.

Pink called out the "disgusting" commenters for writing graphic messages.

"There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there," Pink wrote under the photo. "Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper."

"And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors," she wrote.

This wasn't the first time the singer got the fight-against-social-media-trolls party started.

Pink posted a picture of her "family dinner" while on tour as they enjoyed tacos last month. "At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner," to which a user replied, "Except it's posted on ig."

Pink wasn't about to let the trolls troll on, so she replied: "yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f—ko."

Raise your glass for a mama who will always protect her family over her followers.

Also on HuffPost: