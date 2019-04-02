Near, far, wherever she is at the moment, we've always known Céline Dion is worth it. Now L'Oréal has made it official. The queen of powerhouse vocals, Vegas and va-va-voom style is now the beauty brand's newest global spokesperson.

There's no stopping Céline. The chanteuse is currently in the eighth year of her second Las Vegas concert residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace which will end on June 8. After that, the Canadian singer heads to Hyde Park, England to sing it out across the pond. And on top of that all, she also launched her latest collection in her very Céline line of gender-neutral children's clothes, Celinenununu.

And now the 51-year-old adds yet another triumph to her list of accomplishments: her first beauty contract, joining the likes of Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Liya Kebede and Helen Mirren, to represent the brand globally, forcing us to once again hail Queen C.

"It's a miracle," Dion exclaimed at a press conference in Las Vegas, where she has performed nearly 1,100 shows since 2003. "L'Oréal Paris has been the biggest brand in the world for over 100 years... and to think, after years of being bullied at school — I was very, very skinny — that I would be asked at 50, 51 years old to become an ambassador... it's a miracle!"

She's a miracle

While speaking on a panel in Las Vegas about her new partnership with L'Oréal Paris, Dion revealed that she dealt with major self-confidence issues when she was younger, and that singing was a way for her to combat her insecurities, Refinery29 reported.

"When I was so young, not feeling confident, not feeling pretty, having problems with my teeth, being very skinny, being bullied at school... singing was a way for me to express myself," she said.

And she has expressed herself in a BIG way.

The now-diva started singing when she was 12, recording nine albums by the time she was 18. Today she has five Grammys, two Oscars, and more than a decade of her Las Vegas residency on her résumé.

And she doesn't quit! She teased fans with a cryptic post about yet other possible project in the works, and we almost can't handle it.

