Former cabinet minister Jane Philpott says she still has confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but not in his handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair that spurred her exit from his inner circle.

"I support the prime minister," Philpott told CPAC Tuesday morning. "There is one specific issue on which I did not have confidence and do not have confidence and that's associated with the management of the SNC-Lavalin issue.

"Apart from that, of course, I support the policies and platform and the government and the prime minister."

Jane Philpott responds to her Liberal colleagues' concerns about her remaining in the party caucus:



"I'm sorry if people are angry and I hope we can find a way to work together in a collaborative way that will benefit Canadians." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/3gokiHVeJa — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 2, 2019

Philpott delivered much the same message when pressed earlier by a journalist from TVA.

Jane Philpott affirme ne pas avoir entendu parler qu'elle pourrait être expulsée du caucus libéral. #polcan #tvanouvelles pic.twitter.com/sU3xZuIsyM — Raymond Filion (@filionrayTVA) April 2, 2019

Philpott quit as Treasury Board president last month, citing "lost confidence" in how the government has responded to allegations of political interference raised by Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The former attorney general testified before the House of Commons justice committee that she faced months of sustained, inappropriate pressure from Trudeau and other officials to halt the criminal prosecution of Quebec-based engineering giant SNC-Lavalin through a remediation agreement.

During her testimony, Wilson-Raybould would not answer multiple questions asking if she had confidence in the prime minister.

Philpott said the constitutional convention of cabinet solidarity, which demands ministers publicly defend all decisions reached around the table, made it "untenable" for her to stay on as a minister.

Weeks later, Philpott told Maclean's magazine there is "much more" to the controversy that Canadians deserve to know, despite "an attempt to shut down the story."

On Friday, the justice committee released a 17-minute audio clip Wilson-Raybould recorded of a key conversation with Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick in December on the SNC-Lavalin issue.

Several Liberal MPs, including veteran Wayne Easter, have publicly called for Wilson-Raybould to be booted from caucus in light of the recording.

Ontario Liberal MPs will meet Tuesday to discuss removing both Wilson-Raybould and Philpott ahead of a wider caucus meeting set for Wednesday.

Philpott told CPAC that she is "sorry if people are angry," and expressed hope she can still work collaboratively with colleagues.

Asked about the opinion expressed by some Liberal MPs that they can't trust her or Wilson-Raybould, Philpott said she hoped her colleagues know how hard she has worked to benefit Canadians on a range of issues.

Philpott previously served as minister of health and minister of Indigenous services before she was shuffled to Treasury Board in January. She was widely seen as among Trudeau's most effective ministers.

"And I hope that work speaks for itself," she said. "I'm here to make sure that we improve the lives of Canadians and that's what I'll continue to do."

Both Philpott and Wilson-Raybould have said they intend to run again for the Liberals this fall.

In a scrum with Parliament Hill reporters Monday, Wilson-Raybould said she did not believe she should be "removed from caucus for doing my job and doing what I believe is right."

On Tuesday morning, Wilson-Raybould suggested to CBC News that she is prepared for any outcome.