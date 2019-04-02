Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are having a baby! Wait, no, no they're not. It was all an April Fool's Day joke, and one that many did not find funny.

The Canadian pop superstar posted an image of a sonogram with no caption to his Instagram yesterday. The post sent fans into a frenzy trying to determine if the pop star was seriously about to bring a baby Biebs into the world with his wife, model Hailey Baldwin.

His fans looked a bit closer at the Google-images-sourced photo that displayed a date of Feb. 2 above a rather large fetus, suggesting that Baldwin would be showing by now. She's not.

After some followers picked up on those details, he posted another photo of Baldwin in what appears to be a doctor's office getting what looks like a baby bump checked out. This image solicited a host of congratulatory posts.

That is, until he posted another sonogram with a pooch photoshopped into the place of a fetus with the caption: "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS."

The online world was not laughing.

Justin Bieber lying about Hailey being pregnant is beyond disrespectful. 1 in 4 women suffer from infertility, miscarriages, still born babies. How fucking disrespectful, April fools or not, fake pregnancy announcements are fucking disgusting. Are we still doing this in 2019? — kaitlyn (@sowrongitsjack) April 2, 2019

justin bieber faking hailey being pregnant is... gross & insensitive pic.twitter.com/2W3ZUhTywm — abs (@abby_blasco) April 1, 2019

Infertility and miscarriage are no joke, and pregnancy pranks are not appreciated by many, as we wrote yesterday, before Bieber had posted the dog sonogram.

Infertility awareness week takes place later this month, and according to a recent study, one in six couples in Canada who want children struggle to conceive. A 2009 Harvard study found that 50 per cent of women and 15 per cent of men said that infertility was "the most upsetting experience of their lives."

And once a woman does conceive, there's a chance she might face the heartbreaking outcome of miscarriage or stillbirth.

One Instagram commenter wrote:

@xohailstormxo I'm 20 weeks and I am constantly terrified of losing my baby. So many people struggle with infertility and miscarriages, can we really not think up better a better April fools joke than pregnancy? Aside from it being incredibly insensitive, it's flat out unoriginal. Juss sayin'.

Bieber has not addressed the backlash, and all three posts remain on his Instagram page. It's not too late to say sorry. But it's definitely time to stop with the fake pregnancy news.

With a file from Maija Kappler.

